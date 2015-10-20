Areva says to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Areva plans to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017 as it restructures, the French nuclear group said in a statement on Tuesday following presentations to staff representatives.

The announcement followed an agreement with unions on Monday on the company’s voluntary redundancy plan.

The new figures for French job losses are slightly lower than those given in May, when the company said it planned to cut 3,000-4,000 jobs in France and 5,000-6,000 worldwide as it seeks to reduce labour costs.

Areva has booked four consecutive years of losses. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Pravin Char)