Areva considers drawing on 2 bln euro credit line - CEO
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Areva considers drawing on 2 bln euro credit line - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is considering drawing on syndicated credit lines worth over 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to bridge a shortage of cash, its Chief Executive Philippe Knoche told parliament on Tuesday.

Knoche said that Areva expects to have a negative net cash flow of 1.3 to 1.7 billion euros this year, which is more than the 1 billion euros in cash the company had at the end of 2014.

“We might have to decided to draw on syndicated credit lines of more than 2 billion euros with the banks in order to avoid ending up in a critical situation,” Knoche said.

$1 = 0.9151 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
