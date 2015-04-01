FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva CEO says EDF may take control of its reactors arm
April 1, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Areva CEO says EDF may take control of its reactors arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - The French government is considering the possibility that French power utility EDF should take control of struggling state-controlled group Areva’s nuclear reactors business, Areva’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The comment from Philippe Knoche to France’s upper house of parliament went beyond the prospect of EDF taking a stake in the business, which has been mooted by Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

Asked whether it was true that EDF could take a majority stake, Knoche said: ”There is the solution you describe, but there are also others. He said the situation needed to be further analysed in the context of “industrial and financial constraints.”

Both companies are state-controlled.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
