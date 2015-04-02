FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva-EDF proposals to come in weeks -Macron tells BFM Business
April 2, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Areva-EDF proposals to come in weeks -Macron tells BFM Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva and power group EDF will present concrete proposals in the coming weeks about possible tie-ups following a request for closer cooperation by the government, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

“There are industrial options, there are options involving stakes, including tie-ups,” he told BFM Business on Thursday.

“They are looking at them. It doesn’t concern all of Areva ... it only concerns the reactor part. In the coming weeks, we will have concrete proposals which form part of Areva’s recovery.”

The head of state-owned Areva said on Wednesday that the government was considering the possibility that EDF take control of Areva’s nuclear reactors business.

Macron declined to be drawn on particular options. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)

