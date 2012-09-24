FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva, EDF sign long-term uranium contract
September 24, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Areva, EDF sign long-term uranium contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor maker Areva has signed contracts to supply more than 30,000 tonnes of natural uranium to power group EDF from 2014 to 2035 in what will be one of its largest ever uranium deliveries, the companies said.

“Areva and EDF announce the signature of two contracts which make a significant contribution to securing the long-term supply of natural uranium to EDF nuclear facilities,” the two majority-state owned companies said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)

