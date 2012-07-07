Areva confirms joint bid with China's CGNPC for UK's Horizon

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva will make a joint bid with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) for the UK’s 6-gigawatt Horizon project, its chief executive Luc Oursel said on Saturday.

“We will participate in the British government’s plan to make this project a reality, and we will probably do it with Chinese power companies and other players,” Oursel said on the sidelines of a conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

“Probably by the end of the year, the sellers will make public their choice for the team that will take over the project,” Oursel told reporters.

Reuters reported on June 18 that Westinghouse teamed up with SNPTC to make a bid, while Areva picked China Guangdong to put forward a bid.

The Horizon nuclear project is one of the UK’s biggest nuclear projects and was put up for sale in March by German utilities RWE and E.ON, who have come under pressure from Germany’s decision to phase out all nuclear power in the aftermath of the Fukushima accident.

Horizon, a Gloucester-based joint venture, owns two nuclear sites, at Oldbury near Bristol and Wylfa on Anglesey, where it plans to build 6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity with an investment of 15 billion pounds ($24 billion). (Reporting by Michel Rose and Gilles Guillaume)