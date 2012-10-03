FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva says did not bid for Britain's Horizon project
October 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Areva says did not bid for Britain's Horizon project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Areva and its Chinese partner CGNPC are no longer interested in buying British nuclear new-build project Horizon and that no bid had been submitted, a company spokeswoman said, confirming earlier reports on Wednesday.

“Areva and CGNPC have suspended their interest in the planned sale of Horizon and did not submit a bid,” the spokeswoman said.

This comes three months after announcing it was bidding for it with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding.

Two other bids have been submitted - one from Areva’s competitor Westinghouse and its parent company Toshiba, the other from Japanese engineering firm Hitachi and Canadian counterparty SNC-Lavalin, an industry source said earlier.

The Horizon project was put up for sale by its German owners E.ON and RWE in March, after Germany’s decision to pull out of nuclear power blew a hole in the utilities’ balance sheets.

Reporting By Muriel Boselli

