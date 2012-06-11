FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva closes stake sale in Canadian mining project
June 11, 2012

Areva closes stake sale in Canadian mining project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Areva has closed the sale of its 27.94 percent stake in the Millennium mining project to Cameco corporation for about 115 million euros ($143.37 million), the French state-controlled nuclear group said in a statement on Monday.

The stake sale to Cameco, which will subsequently own a stake of nearly 70 percent in the Millennium project, will help cut Areva’s net debt and finance its strategic and safety investment programme.

Areva said it would, however, benefit from royalties if new uranium resources were to be discovered for the mine, which is located north of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

