Nuclear group Areva Q1 revenue rises 2.4 pct
April 26, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Nuclear group Areva Q1 revenue rises 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Areva, the world’s biggest maker of nuclear reactors, posted a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenues thanks to growth in its mining business and the services it provides to run nuclear reactors.

Revenues reached 2.03 billion euros ($2.68 billion) in the quarter and were up 1.3 percent on a like-for-like basis compared to the same period a year ago, the French state-controlled company said in a statement on Thursday.

Areva’s order backlog grew 3.7 percent to 45.1 billion euros at the end of March against last year’s first quarter, when Japan’s nuclear disaster began put a damper on booming demand for nuclear energy. The backlog slipped 1 percent from the end of December. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)

