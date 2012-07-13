Areva sells La Mancha stake for C$315 mln

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it expects to earn C$315 million from selling its stake in Canadian gold producer La Mancha Resources to Weather II Investments, a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris.

Weather II has agreed to buy La Mancha at a price of C$3.50 per share in cash, which Areva said represented a premium of 55.6 percent to the closing price on July 12 and 43.1 percent to the 20-day volume weighted average price.

“The sale will contribute to further reduce Areva’s net debt and helps to finance the group’s strategic and safety investment programme,” Areva said in a statement on Friday.