FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-EDF makes indicative offer for Areva reactors arm
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 22, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-EDF makes indicative offer for Areva reactors arm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Indicative offer to be followed by due diligence

* Final decision on Areva restructuring still weeks away

* Unions say no decision before mid-July nuclear council

* President Hollande to review Areva options June 3 (Adds details on timing)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva’s reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the bid was worth just over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

“We have duly received a letter with an indicative offer,” an Areva spokesman said. He declined to comment on the price.

An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment.

Les Echos, citing a source close to the situation, said the indicative offer should be followed by a period of due diligence before it can be made into a firm bid.

EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy said on Tuesday an offer for the business would be made in the coming days, but gave no indication of price. The potential deal involves two state-controlled companies.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that pinning down a precise value for the business was proving difficult, with the figure in a range of 2-3 billion euros.

The reactor business is valued at 2.7 billion euros in Areva’s accounts, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters.

While Areva’s nuclear technology is considered one of the most advanced globally, the firm has not sold a reactor since 2007 and has made losses in the past four years.

Les Echos said EDF’s offer had been value on the basis of a multiple of 7.5 times the core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the reactor business.

A final decision on a possible takeover is still weeks away.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday that President Francois Hollande would review strategic priorities for the nuclear industry at a meeting in his Elysee palace on June 3.

After meeting with Macron on Friday, Areva union officials told Reuters that no decision on the restructuring would come before a mid-July meeting of France’s national nuclear policy council.

$1 = 0.9088 euros Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.