Areva's Varin says EDF must make better offer for reactors
June 10, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Areva's Varin says EDF must make better offer for reactors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva’s chairman Philippe Varin told a French parliament committee hearing that utility EDF needs to review its offer for Areva’s reactor unit, adding that relations between the two firms will need to improve in order to come to an agreement within a month.

“We need an equitable negotiation with EDF about the valuation of Areva’s reactor unit. EDF has made a proposal, this proposal must be reviewed,” Varin said.

He also said that relations between the two firms will need to improve “radically” if they are to come to an agreement about a government-mandated plan for EDF to take a majority stake in Areva’s reactor business within a month.

In addition, he said EDF would have to share responsibility for the troubled reactor building project in Olkiluoto, Finland.

Areva and its customer are suing one another for billions of euros in damages over delays and budget overruns.

“We need to find an equitable sharing of the risk of the Finland project, which is a sword of Damocles that has weighed on the group for a long time and which can compromise any future scenario,” Varin said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

