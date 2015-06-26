FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF firm offer for Areva unit still months away-source
June 26, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

EDF firm offer for Areva unit still months away-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF is still months away from formulating a firm price offer for a majority stake in Areva’s nuclear reactor unit, a source familiar with the situation said.

On June 3, the French government approved EDF’s plan to take over Areva’s nuclear reactor unit and gave the companies a month to work out a deal.

The source said that the two companies are talking but that it is highly unlikely that a deal will be signed by early July.

“It will more likely be after summer,” the source said.

Financial daily Les Echos said on Friday that taking into account due diligence on Areva’s accounts and consultations with unions, EDF was unlikely to present a firm offer before October.

EDF declined to comment, Areva could not immediately comment.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton

