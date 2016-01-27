UPDATE 1-Areva plans 5 billion euro capital increase

(Adds detail, president’s office statement)

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva said it plans a 5 billion euro capital increase to restore its finances and said it expects the planned takeover of its reactor arm by fellow state-owned utility EDF to be finalised in 2017.

The French president’s office said in a statement that the state, as leading Areva shareholder with an 87 percent stake, will take part in the operation and guarantee its success and will invite minority shareholders to take part.

Terms of the recapitalization will be detailed when Areva releases 2015 earnings on Feb. 25.

Areva and EDF also said in separate statements that the two companies had agreed that EDF would buy Areva’s reactor arm based on a value of 2.5 billion euros for the entire unit, which is less than the 2.7 billion agreed in July 2015 but is adjustable based on the unit’s financial performance.

EDF said the amount was likely to be adjusted upward or downward depending on Areva’s financial statements prepared on the date of completion of the transaction, and could be adjusted upwards with a possible price earn-out of up to 350 million euros, subject to the reactor unit’s achievement of certain performance objectives measured after the closing date.

EDF confirmed it plans to buy between 51 and 75 percent of Areva’s reactor arm and said it would make a binding offer after finalising arrangements to completely immunise EDF against costs and risks related to Areva’s Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor project in Finland.

The EPR reactor Areva is building in Finland is billions over budget and years behind schedule and the object of an arbitration suit in which Areva and its Finnish client TVO are claiming billions from one another.

Areva, which will focus on uranium mining and nuclear fuel following the sale, said plans to keep a strategic interest of at least 15 percent in its former reactor operation.

Areva also said it will book a net loss for 2015 - its fifth consecutive annual loss - due to provisions, in particular for a restructuring announced in May 2015, costs for OL3 and renewables contracts, higher costs for the Cigeo nuclear waste disposal project, and an additional write-down of mining assets.

The firm also said that thanks to significant efforts in cost reduction and cash management, net cash flow from operating activities will improve to about -0.6 billion euros from an earlier forecast of -0.9 billion. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Adrian Croft and Dominic Evans)