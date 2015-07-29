REFILE-Former Holcim boss to run Areva reactor unit, Le Figaro reports

(Refiles to add source to headline; no change in text.)

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Bernard Fontana, the former chief executive of Swiss cement group Holcim, will take over the struggling nuclear group Areva’s reactor unit once it comes under the wing of the state-controlled utility EDF , Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The 54 year-old Frenchman stepped down from his previous role earlier this month when Holcim completed its merger with its French counterpart, Lafarge, to create LafargeHolcim .

EDF and Areva have reached an agreement on the broad outline of a cooperation agreement between the two state-controlled companies, two sources said on Wednesday.

As ordered by the government, EDF will buy a majority stake in Areva’s nuclear reactor business. One source said EDF had agreed to value the division at 2.7 billion euros ($2.96 billion) but did not know how big a stake EDF would buy.

Four consecutive years of losses have wiped out Areva’s capital The company has a 1.25 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bond to repay in September 2016 and another 900 million euros matures in October 2017.