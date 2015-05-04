FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

GDF Suez says interested in some of Areva's activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French gas and power group GDF Suez is interested in some of the activities of nuclear firm Areva, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

He declined to comment on a report in French financial daily Les Echos which said that GDF Suez - which is changing its name to Engie - had mandated Credit Agricole, Rothschild, Greentech Capital Advisors and Gimar to study a possible acquistion of some of Areva’s services to the nuclear industry. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

