UPDATE 1-GDF Suez says interested in some of Areva's activities

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French gas and power group GDF Suez is interested in some of the activities of nuclear firm Areva, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

He declined to comment on a report in French financial daily Les Echos that GDF Suez had mandated Credit Agricole, Rothschild, Greentech Capital Advisors and Gimar to study a possible acquisition of some of Areva’s nuclear reactor maintenance and services business.

The paper said GDF Suez wants to expand its Cofely Endel unit, which does maintenance and repairs for nuclear plants, as well as radioactive clean-up and nuclear dismantling.

Cofely Endel, part of GDF Suez’s energy services unit Cofely, had 2013 turnover of 700 million euros ($779.66 million) and employs about 6,000 staff.

It focuses on services to industry - including food, environment, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and steel - energy and nuclear, and infrastructure and transportation.

Areva’s reactors and services unit had 2014 revenue of 3.12 billion euros.

GDF Suez, which is changing its name to Engie, operates seven nuclear reactors in Belgium and has a project to build a nuclear plant designed by Areva and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Turkey.

Areva is in negotiations with fellow French state-owned utility EDF about EDF possibly taking a capital stake in Areva’s reactor business.

Areva is also working on a restructuring and financing plan that it hopes to present by the time it releases first-half earnings.

French daily Le Figaro said on its website that Areva plans to meet with its unions on Wednesday to discuss possible job cuts. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)