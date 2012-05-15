FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva says agrees Australia jv with Mitsubishi
May 15, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Areva says agrees Australia jv with Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French nuclear power plant builder Areva said on Tuesday that it had decided to work together with Japan’s Mitsubishi on a uranium exploration program in Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, a Mitsubishi unit will cover an Areva mining subsidiary’s expenditures up to a predetermined amount as it explores tens of thousands of square kilometers of Australia where little or no previous exploration has taken place, Areva said.

Once the threshold has been reached, Mitsubishi will have an option to buy 49 percent of exploration permits for Australian areas where no uranium has been identified.

Reporting By Christian Plumb

