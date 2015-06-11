FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Heavy would consider investing in Areva - Asahi
June 11, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mitsubishi Heavy would consider investing in Areva - Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd would consider investing in nuclear company Areva , which is being bailed out with the support of the French government, the president of the Japanese company told the Asahi newspaper.

“We will no doubt be consulted (by Areva). Because of our long relationship and, if cooperation is sought, we would consider it seriously,” Shunichi Miyanaga told the Asahi in an interview.

“It is something that the French government must decide and there are no concrete talks yet. If they seek (investment), we would appreciate it,” Miyanaga said.

A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman confirmed the comments when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

