Areva delays $1 bln Namibia uranium mine
October 11, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Areva delays $1 bln Namibia uranium mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French energy group Areva said on Thursday it had delayed the start-up of its $1 billion Trekkopje uranium mine in Namibia and put the project on care and maintenance until market conditions improve.

“Considering both the continued decrease of uranium prices coupled with the investments yet to be made on site, AREVA has no other option than to postpone the launch of the Trekkopje mine,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

