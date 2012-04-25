FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike halts work on Niger Imouraren uranium mine
April 25, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Strike halts work on Niger Imouraren uranium mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY, April 25 (Reuters) - Workers at Areva’s Imouraren uranium mining project in Niger began a week-long strike over labour conditions on Wednesday, union and company officials said, halting construction at the site.

The mine is meant to begin production of 5,000 tonnes of uranium per year starting in 2014, lifting the impoverished West African state to the level of the world’s second-biggest supplier of the nuclear fuel.

A spokesman for the workers’ union, Syntramines, said the strike by the mine’s roughly 800 employees was called due to a dispute with management over work conditions, including annual vacation allotments.

A company official, who asked not to be named, confirmed the strike and said Areva management remained open to dialogue with the union to resolve the issue. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

