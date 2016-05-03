Irregularities found in Areva-made components in French nuclear plants -ASN

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Irregularities have been found in some 50 Areva-made components installed in French nuclear reactors, nuclear regulator ASN said in a statement on Tuesday.

ASN said that following the discovery of weak spots in the reactor vessel of the EPR reactor under construction in Flamanville, France, Areva had launched a review of manufacturing procedures at its Creusot steel forging plant.

The regulator said it had been informed by Areva that its investigation had found evidence of irregularities in about 400 components produced since 1965, of which some 50 are believed to be in use in French nuclear plants. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)