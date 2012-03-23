FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Areva sees global nuclear market pick-up "soon"-CEO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 6 years

Areva sees global nuclear market pick-up "soon"-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor builder Areva said it expected a recovery soon in global interest in nuclear projects following Japan’s Fukushima disaster, adding it will bid this year with EDF for Poland’s first nuclear project.

Some countries announced plans to quit the nuclear industry after an earthquake and tsunami in March last year triggered the world’s worst atomic disaster in 25 years at the Fukushima plant in Japan.

“It has obviously slowed down a certain number of projects but when we look now as a global situation, we think this will pick up soon,” Luc Oursel, Areva’s chief executive, told reporters on the sidelines of a nuclear industry event in Seoul.

Except for Germany - which decided to shut eight nuclear power plants - and some other countries, most with nuclear power plants and projects were continuing their nuclear programmes, he said.

Oursel said Areva, which designs and supplies nuclear reactors, would jointly bid with French utility EDF for Poland’s nuclear power plant technology tender, expected this year. Poland aims to build a 3 gigawatt station by the early 2020s.

Areva was also engaged in talks with various utilities that were increasingly concerned about raw material procurement, he said. Areva is the world’s second largest uranium producer, with an output of 9,142 metric tons in 2011, according to its website.

EDF and Areva said last month they had agreed a long-term natural uranium supply deal covering more than 20,000 tons between 2014 and 2030. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.