SocGen expects Areva ratings downgrade

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Societe Generale analysts expect ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) to downgrade Areva’s debt, they said on Wednesday, cutting their recommendation on the French nuclear group’s 4.625 percent 2017 bond to “hold” from “buy”.

On Tuesday, S&P put Areva on “creditwatch negative” and said it would decide within 30 days whether to downgrade its BBB- credit rating by one notch into non-investment grade territory.

The ratings agency said its decision would in part depend on whether Areva can boost earnings, offset weaker cash flow and stabilise net debt.

“Given that management has limited scope to address these issues within the 30-day review period flagged by S&P, we expect Areva to be downgraded to BB+ and therefore lower our credit opinion to Negative from Stable,” SocGen analysts said.

They said the market was already pricing in the downgrade, as the zero-volatility spread of Areva’s 3.25 percent, 2020 bonds rose a further 20 basis points (bp) to around 200 bp on Wednesday morning, after spiking from 120 bp to 180 bp following Areva’s profit warning in early August.

They added that this was in line with other BB+ rated “fallen angels” such as ArcelorMittal but still lower than others such as Telecom Italia.

This implies the market already prices Areva as a BB+ credit but further spread weakness is still possible if S&P follows through with a downgrade, the SocGen analysts said.

Areva has relatively modest debt repayment needs of around 300 million euros this year and next. But it has to pay down more than 1.2 billion euros in 2016 and more than 800 million euros in 2017.

Areva Chief Financial Officer Pierre Aubouin told reporters on Tuesday that even in the worst-case scenario of a downgrade, Areva had no concerns regarding its liquidity position and financing structure.

He said that at the end of June, Areva had 2.3 billion euros of net cash available, plus a 2 billion euros undrawn credit line.

Areva shares fell as much as 1.9 percent in morning trade before recovering to stand 0.7 percent lower in early afternoon trade, underperforming a flat French bourse. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)