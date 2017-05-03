By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether French utility EDF's bid for a
majority stake in Areva's nuclear arm would hit competition and
innovation in the nuclear services market, a person familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Commission is currently examining a deal that
would see state-controlled EDF acquire 51 to 75 percent of Areva
NP, which designs, makes and services nuclear reactors. The sale
is part of loss-making Areva's rescue plan.
The EU competition enforcer will rule by May 29 whether to
clear the deal with or without conditions, or whether to open a
full-scale, four-month investigation.
The Commission has asked rivals and customers how the deal
will affect prices, innovation and quality, the source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
Innovation has become a key focus for regulators seeking to
ensure the pipeline of key products and technologies will
continue to flow after companies are snapped up by rivals.
Regulators also want to know if other suppliers would be
able to step in in the event New Areva NP decides only to
provide services to EDF once the deal is completed, the source
said.
They are also looking at whether other suppliers would have
enough customers in the EU should EDF decide to use only New
Areva NP for nuclear services for nuclear steam supply systems.
The regulators, which see Areva competing with Toshiba
Corp's Westinghouse, Italy's Ansaldo Energia, Spain's
Equipos Nucleares SA (ENSA), South Korea's Doosan and Russia's
Rosatom, want to know too whether there would be enough
suppliers to meet demand in Europe after the merger.
The Commission has told respondents to provide feedback
early this week.