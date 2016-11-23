Areva's Varin targeting firm offers from CNNC and MHI

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Areva is in talks with Chinese nuclear group CNNC and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) about taking a minority stake in the French state-controlled nuclear group, the company said on Wednesday.

"We are currently working on obtaining a binding offer from strategic minority partners in coming weeks," Areva board chairman Philippe Varin told a French parliament committee hearing on Wednesday.

He mentioned CNNC and MHI but did not mention Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom. On Tuesday, French online news website BFM Business reported that China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), MHI and Kazatomprom were each set to buy an 11 percent stake in Areva.

Varin also said he hoped the European Commission will give the green light for Areva's restructuring and state-funded capital increase before the end of the year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)