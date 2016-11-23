FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Areva's Varin targeting firm offers from CNNC and MHI
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Industrials
November 23, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 9 months ago

Areva's Varin targeting firm offers from CNNC and MHI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Areva is in talks with Chinese nuclear group CNNC and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) about taking a minority stake in the French state-controlled nuclear group, the company said on Wednesday.

"We are currently working on obtaining a binding offer from strategic minority partners in coming weeks," Areva board chairman Philippe Varin told a French parliament committee hearing on Wednesday.

He mentioned CNNC and MHI but did not mention Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom. On Tuesday, French online news website BFM Business reported that China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), MHI and Kazatomprom were each set to buy an 11 percent stake in Areva.

Varin also said he hoped the European Commission will give the green light for Areva's restructuring and state-funded capital increase before the end of the year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

