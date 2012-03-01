FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva swings to 2.4 bln eur loss for 2011
March 1, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

Areva swings to 2.4 bln eur loss for 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - French nuclear reactor builder Areva reported a net group loss of 2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion) on Thursday, hit by a well-flagged charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The state-owned group, which is under new management since the ouster of controversial former chief Anne Lauvergeon last year, also reiterated revenue and profit targets for 2012-2016.

Areva’s 2011 group-share net loss was 2.42 billion euros, compared with a 2010 profit of 883 million euros. Its order backlog rose 3.1 percent, to 45.6 billion euros, while revenue fell 2.6 percent, to 8.87 billion. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

