* ONR warns on oversight of Hinkley Point supplier Areva
* International inspection found safety culture lacking
* Areva staff were using correctional fluid despite ban
* ONR to inspect EDF supply chain, assess progress in Dec
(Adds detail on inspection, use of correction fluid)
By Geert De Clercq and Karolin Schaps
PARIS/LONDON, March 24 French utility EDF's
oversight of Areva, which will supply
Britain's new Hinkley Point nuclear reactors, was brought into
question in an internal document by Britain's Office for Nuclear
Regulation (ONR).
Following the discovery of manufacturing irregularities and
the falsification of documents at Areva's Creusot Forge foundry
last year, French nuclear regulator ASN and several other
international regulators inspected the site in early December.
In an ONR report about the visit dated Dec. 16, disclosed
under a Freedom of Information request and seen by Reuters, the
ONR said the nuclear safety culture at Creusot Forge fell short
of expectations and warned about the implications for EDF's
Hinkley Point project, in southwest Britain.
"ONR should consider the adequacy of EDF's ... oversight and
assurance arrangements for Areva as a key supplier to Hinkley
Point, given the performance shortfalls at Creusot Forge and the
associated risks to (nuclear) components manufacture," the
regulator said.
The ONR on Friday confirmed the release of the document and
said it had since decided to implement a series of additional
inspections of EDF and its supply chain to ensure all components
are manufactured to the required standard.
An ONR spokeswoman said the regulator will also carry out a
regulatory review before the end of the year to assess progress
of EDF's oversight of the quality of its supply chain.
EDF said it could not immediately comment on the report.
The ONR report said after an inspection in late 2016, an
international team from France, Canada, the United States,
China, Finland and Britain had concluded that the nuclear safety
culture at Areva's Creusot Forge foundry fell short of what
regulators expect from a major supplier of nuclear equipment.
It added that improvement measures deployed to date had yet
to be effective and said despite the prohibition of the use of
correction fluid on documents at the foundry, the inspectors
found evidence of its continued use.
"It is extraordinary that after all the reports about
falsifications, staff at Le Creusot were still using Tipp-Ex,"
said University College London professor Paul Dorfman, who
obtained the ONR report under a Freedom of Information request.
Following the discovery of irregularities at Creusot Forge
last year, two EDF nuclear reactors have been halted for months,
utilities worldwide have launched reviews of Areva-made parts
and the Paris prosecutor in December opened an investigation
into the suspected falsification of documents.
French regulator ASN, in a letter to Areva in late January,
asked the firm detailed questions about how it planned to
address the safety issue. Areva must answer that letter by the
end of this month.
The ONR report said inspectors had found there was a lack of
understanding of the nature and causes of the recent quality
failings on the part of workers and their supervisors.
It also noted Creusot Forge had not determined why internal
inspections and audits carried out in past decades had not found
and addressed the falsification activities.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Karolin Schaps in
London; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
and David Evans)