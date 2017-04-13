FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Regulator ASN says Areva foundry must show improvement before re-opening
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 13, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 4 months ago

Regulator ASN says Areva foundry must show improvement before re-opening

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - France's ASN nuclear regulator said that before Areva will be allowed to restart its Creusot Forge foundry, the company will have to show that an improvement plan at the plant has been fully implemented.

Creusot Forge, which makes huge steel components for nuclear plants, was closed last year following the discovery of manufacturing irregularities and the forgery of manufacturing tracking documentation.

Two EDF nuclear reactors have also been shut for months following problems related to Creusot-made parts.

ASN said in a statement on Thursday that Areva's reactor unit Areva NP had informed it of its intention to restart foundry operations for French nuclear installations at Creusot.

The regulator said it had laid out the preconditions for a restart in April 12 letters to Areva NP and EDF. It said that following the problems last year, Areva had put in place an action plan to guarantee the quality of manufacturing in the future at the plant.

ASN also said that following the restart, it will increase its oversight of Creusot Forge. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.