FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Areva to cut wage bill 15 pct as prospects worsen-union sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 27, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Areva to cut wage bill 15 pct as prospects worsen-union sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The management of French nuclear group Areva plans to cut 15 percent of its wage bill and thereby save 300 million euros ($337 million) a year as the prospects for sales of its reactors worsen, according to union sources briefed by the new team.

However, a complete financial turnaround plan for the group, which employs some 45,000 people, will not be ready for months, the sources said ahead of its March 4 results and strategic update.

The sources said Chief Executive Philippe Knoche told staff this week that the state-controlled company was likely to sell only about a dozen EPR reactors in the years up to 2030, down from 25 predicted previously.

Areva is weighed down by heavy debt and suffering from an industry slowdown and legal troubles over a nuclear installation in Finland.

Knoche and Chairman Philippe Varin were appointed in January to fix the company. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.