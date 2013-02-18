FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Areva says uranium output last year hit new record
February 18, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Areva says uranium output last year hit new record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name of Kazakh state nuclear firm Kazatomprom and removes erroneous reference to Russia in first and fourth paragraphs, corrects to say Katco is a joint venture (not mine) in second paragraph)

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French nuclear power group Areva said on Monday its uranium production hit a record level of 9,760 tonnes last year, retaining its position as the world’s second-largest producer behind Kazakh state nuclear firm Kazatomprom.

Areva produced 3,661 tonnes via its 51 percent-owned Katco joint venture with Kazatomprom and 3,065 tonnes at its Somair mine in Niger. Its share in the Cominak mine in Niger yielded 512 tonnes for Areva, the company said.

Areva’s stake in the Canadian McArthur-Key Lake facility yielded 2,270 tonnes and the Trekkopje, Namibia, pilot site 251 tonnes.

According to World Nuclear Association data, global uranium production totalled 54,610 tonnes in 2011, of which 8,884 tonnes came from Kazatomprom, 8,790 tonnes from Areva and 8,630 tonnes from Canada’s Cameco, the operating partner at Key Lake. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Cowell)

