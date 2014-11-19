UPDATE 1-Areva shares plummet as update raises prospect of further writedowns

* Analyst say new management may want more write downs

* Options include recapitalisation, break-up, asset sales

* “Bad bank” unit or delisting also seen as options

* Shares fall as much as 23 pct (Adds analyst quote, strategic options)

By Geert De Clercq and James Regan

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares in French nuclear group Areva plunged as much as 23 percent on Wednesday as a negative trading update from the firm raised concerns that it could be forced into a more radical restructuring in response to weak conditions in its industry.

In a statement issued late the previous session, Areva dropped its financial targets for 2015 and 2016, blaming delays to its Finnish Olkiluoto 3 nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan’s reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market.

Some analysts warned more bad news could be on the way as a new management team, due to take over next month, may want further writedowns and may consider other measures to improve performance.

“Further provisions related to the delays on the Olkiluoto 3 and (French) Flamanville reactors cannot be ruled out ... it is more than likely that the 2014 net loss will be bigger than the 694 million euro first-half loss,” analysts at brokerage Natixis said in a note to clients.

Areva had also said it was undertaking a review of its strategic outlook and mid-term funding plan and would present a new financial outlook for the 2015-2017 period before it releases its 2014 annual results.

Analyst say it was unusual for Areva to issue the warning so shortly after its Oct. 31 earnings statement, but this could be related to the expected arrival of former Peugeot chief Philippe Varin to take over as chairman.

The departure of outgoing CEO Luc Oursel will cut the link to the era of former CEO Anne Lauvergeon, who ran Areva for a decade and was replaced by former right-hand man Oursel in 2011.

FUTURE OPTIONS

Some analysts see several options for Areva:

* Recapitalise - the state could inject 1 to 2 billion euros in Areva to shore up its finances. One possibility would be for state-owned utility EDF to increase its 2.24 percent stake in the firm and boost cooperation.

* Sell offshore wind operations - Areva set up an offshore wind joint venture with Spain’s Gamesa to create a major player, but both are still relatively small in this business.

* Create a “bad bank”-type structure, putting Areva’s money-losing activities such as the Finland nuclear project into a separate legal entity.

* Split up - Lauvergeon built Areva into an integrated nuclear group which mines uranium, sells nuclear fuel, builds and services reactors and recycles spent fuel. The French state auditor has questioned whether there are significant synergies between the units.

* Delist from the stock market - Areva is the world’s only listed pure-player nuclear firm, making it the most visible victim of the post-Fukushima funk in the industry. Other players like Westinghouse and Rosatom are part of large conglomerates or state-owned.

Shares in the 87 percent state-owned firm, which had been suspended on Tuesday, were down 15 percent at 10.16 euros by 1011 GMT, having initially dropped to a near 18-month low of 9.30 euros.