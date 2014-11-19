FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French econ minister says too soon to decide Areva options
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

French econ minister says too soon to decide Areva options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said it was too early to decide on options for loss-making state-owned nuclear group Areva, but said the firm’s viability was not under threat.

“We are monitoring the numbers closely but there is no anxiety about Areva’s industrial activities. Areva is here to stay and is a priority for us,” Macron told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said it was Areva’s duty to inform the market about its financial situation when it warned on Tuesday that it would suspend its 2015-16 financial targets.

“This information does not jeopardise the firm’s viability, and in any case the state shareholder will assume all its responsibilities,” he said.

“The EPR reactor continues, as does the company’s nuclear strategy at home and abroad,” he added. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
