Jan 21 (Reuters) - Argan SA :

* Reports full year net income of 40.8 million euros ($47.27 million), up 44 pct

* Full year rental revenue is 66.2 million euros, up 7 pct

* Confirms rental revenue target of 68 million euros to 70 million euros for FY 2015

* Raises its FY 2015 target for net asset value by 10 pct to 275 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ErNTij Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8632 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)