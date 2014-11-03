FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Argen X submits investigational new drug application to evaluate ARGX-110 in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
November 3, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Argen X submits investigational new drug application to evaluate ARGX-110 in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Argen X BV :

* Submits investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate ARGX-110 in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia

* IND application submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate Phase 1b/2 trial of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia

* Patient enrollment planned to start during Q1 of 2015, to complete recruitment by H1 2016, with efficacy results expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

