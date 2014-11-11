BRIEF-arGEN X initiates clinical efficacy evaluation of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphomas

Nov 11 (Reuters) - arGEN X BV :

* Initiates clinical efficacy evaluation of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphomas

* Evaluation to be conducted as expansion arm of ongoing Phase 1b study of ARGX-110

* Up to 30 patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphoma are planned to be enrolled and evaluated

* In initial dose-escalation of Phase 1b study, ARGX-110 demonstrated favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities seen in 26 patients treated