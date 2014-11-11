FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-arGEN X initiates clinical efficacy evaluation of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphomas
#Healthcare
November 11, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-arGEN X initiates clinical efficacy evaluation of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphomas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - arGEN X BV :

* Initiates clinical efficacy evaluation of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphomas

* Evaluation to be conducted as expansion arm of ongoing Phase 1b study of ARGX-110

* Up to 30 patients with relapsed/refractory CD70-positive T-cell lymphoma are planned to be enrolled and evaluated

* In initial dose-escalation of Phase 1b study, ARGX-110 demonstrated favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities seen in 26 patients treated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
