BRIEF-arGEN X announces grant of patents in United States

* Announces the grant of patents in the United States relating to its two lead clinical candidates ARGX-110 and ARGX-111

* US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) granted composition-of-matter claims relating to ARGX-110

* The issued patent (US 8,834,882) was examined by the USPTO`s Track 1 Prioritized Examination Program leading to a patent grant within ten months of filing

* Announces the grant of an additional patent (US 8,835,607) relating to its SIMPLE Antibody platform technology involving broad patent claims relating to arGEN X` germlining approach for SIMPLE Antibodies

* Both patent rights are projected to expire in 2031-2032 but are eligible for up to an additional five years of Patent Term Extension

