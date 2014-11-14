FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-arGEN X says to have enough cash to finance business plan until end of 2017
November 14, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-arGEN X says to have enough cash to finance business plan until end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - arGEN X BV :

* Reports 9-month net loss of 6.3 million euros versus loss of 4.7 million euros last year

* Cash position as at Sept. 30 was 59.9 million euros versus 20.6 million euros at end of June, before receipt of proceeds from IPO

* 9-month revenue is 2.19 million euros versus 2.04 million euros last year

* Believes to have sufficient cash to finance its current business plan until end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

