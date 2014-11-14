BRIEF-arGEN X says to have enough cash to finance business plan until end of 2017

Nov 14 (Reuters) - arGEN X BV :

* Reports 9-month net loss of 6.3 million euros versus loss of 4.7 million euros last year

* Cash position as at Sept. 30 was 59.9 million euros versus 20.6 million euros at end of June, before receipt of proceeds from IPO

* 9-month revenue is 2.19 million euros versus 2.04 million euros last year

* Believes to have sufficient cash to finance its current business plan until end of 2017