BRIEF-Argent Energy Trust says current distribution level remains intact

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argent Energy Trust : * Comments on recent market activity, provides production update and confirms

November 2013 distribution * Says remains on track to achieve its 2013 average annual production guidance

of 5,700 boe/d * Says current 30 day production average is over 7,100 boe/d * Remains on track to achieve its 2013 exit production guidance of

approximately 7,000 boe/d * Says current distribution level remains intact and the trust has no plans to

reduce the level of distribution