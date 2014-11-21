FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says Sept economic activity falls 0.2 pct y/y
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says Sept economic activity falls 0.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity index fell 0.2 percent in September compared with the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, underscoring a slowdown in Latin America’s third-largest economy.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for a fall of 1.5 percent in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

Activity rose 0.2 percent on the month in September, the data from the INDEC statistics agency showed.

Argentina, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in July, says the economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter but independent economists widely expect a contraction of up to 2 percent.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
