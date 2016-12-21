BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Isela Costantini resigned
as chief executive officer of Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's
state-run airline, for "personal reasons" on Wednesday, two
spokeswomen for the transportation ministry said.
She will be replaced by Mario Dell'Acqua, head of state-run
airport logistics company Intercargo, the spokeswomen said.
Costantini, a private-sector veteran who previously ran the
local arm of General Motors Co, had been appointed to
turn around the cash-strapped airline by President Mauricio
Macri shortly after his inauguration a year ago.
