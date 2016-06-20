FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentina farm sector to invest $58 bln this year -industry group
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Argentina farm sector to invest $58 bln this year -industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's agricultural sector will likely invest $58 billion to expand this year after the new government slashed export taxes and eliminated trade barriers, the country's Rural Society (SRA) said on Monday.

Around $22.5 billion of that will go to livestock as ranchers try to recover their cattle herds, the society, which represent medium- to large-scale producers, said in a statement.

Even after slashing taxes, the SRA estimates that soybean production in the 2015/16 crop year will bring the government about $7.1 billion dollars in income.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soy meal and soy oil, and the fourth-largest corn exporter. Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile told Reuters last week area planted with corn in the 2016/17 season could increase by 20 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.