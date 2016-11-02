By Maximilian Heath
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 2 Agricultural workers at San
Lorenzo, one of Argentina's key grain exporting ports, warned
that they could disrupt operations if they do not receive a
salary hike before the end of the year.
Strikes and other labor protests are common in Argentina,
where high inflation prompts wage increase demands from workers
wary of losing purchasing power.
The workers at San Lorenzo did not specify what actions they
would take but in the past have gone on strike.
The northern area of Rosario, made up of San Lorenzo, Puerto
General San Martin and Timbues districts, accounts for 80
percent of Argentina's grains exports.
President Mauricio Macri has asked the private sector to pay
an end-of-year bonus to help workers make ends meet. But the
president of an umbrella labor union in San Lorenzo said a
salary hike was needed despite an earlier 40 percent wage hike
in May.
"We don't want to talk about bonuses. We're talking about a
reopening of salary negotiations," CGT San Lorenzo Secretary
General Edgardo Quiroga said. "There's a group of unions that
want to go on strike, and a group that hasn't rejected that but
is still looking at it. It's a possibility we're considering."
A central bank poll of economists in October showed
expectations for inflation of 39.6 percent in 2016 and 20
percent in 2017.
Quiroga said workers had begun having informal dialogues
with some agricultural exporting companies. CIARA-CEC, a grain
processing and exporting trade group including companies like
Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd declined to comment.
Argentina's Labor Ministry said it would not support new
salary negotiations.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock
feed, the third-biggest exporter of raw soybeans, the fourth-
largest exporter of corn and an important supplier of wheat.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)