5 months ago
Argentina delays Avianca's market entry to avoid conflict of interest
March 6, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina delays Avianca's market entry to avoid conflict of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina will delay approval of Avianca Holdings SA's entry into the market until a new norm governing business conflicts of interest is approved, Transportation Minister Guillermo Dietrich said on Monday.

Last week, a federal prosecutor asked a judge for permission to investigate President Mauricio Macri and others over allegations he favored the Colombian airline in a plan to open more routes. His father's company sold another airline to Avianca last year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)

