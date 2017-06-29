BUENOS AIRES, June 29 Argentina's transportation
ministry authorized low-cost airline FB Lineas Aereas, known
commercially as Flybondi, to operate domestic and international
flights, according to a notice published Thursday in the
country's official gazette.
With the resolution, all five airlines that received a
preliminary go-ahead in February from the civil aviation
authority to operate in Latin America's No. 3 economy have now
been granted final permission. American Jet, Alas del Sur and
Andes Lineas Aereas were cleared in March.
A unit of Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA
was cleared in May following a probe of a possible conflict of
interest involving the airline and President Mauricio Macri.
Macri's government estimates that allowing the airlines to
enter the market, currently dominated by state-owned Aerolineas
Argentinas and Chile's Latam Airlines Group SA, and
offer more competitive prices will spur nearly $2 billion in
investment in the next four years and boost air travel.
But the embrace of budget airlines has generated protests by
airline employees who fear the competition will undercut their
benefits.
FB Lineas Aereas' concession will be for 15 years, the
government said, the same time period as the other four
airlines.
