October 13, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Flights resume at Argentine airports after work stoppages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with flights returning to normal)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Flights in Argentina were returning to normal on Thursday after pilots and other workers at two of its largest airlines went on strike or stopped working to hold assemblies in a campaign for higher salaries.

Union APA called its members in for assemblies early on Thursday, affecting flights on state-run carrier Aerolineas Argentinas and sister company Austral Lineas Aereas.

The country's APLA pilot's union also said it started a strike at Lan Argentina, a local subsidiary of Latam Airlines , late on Wednesday, although it obeyed a mandatory reconciliation order on Thursday morning.

"Starting at 10 a.m. (1300 GMT) the resolution was agreed to although it will likely take the whole day to normalize operations," an APLA representative said.

State-run news agency Telam said more than 6,000 passengers had been affected and at least 55 flights canceled, mostly at the international and domestic airports in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
