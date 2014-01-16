Argentina's Aluar says Pan American to keep supplying gas

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s biggest aluminum producer, Aluar, said on Thursday that oil company Pan American Energy has agreed to continue supplying natural gas to its Puerto Madryn smelter while the two companies negotiate a disagreement over prices.

The agreement is good for 90 days while energy price talks go on, Aluar said.

Aluar said it was notified last week by Pan American that natural gas supplies would be halted over the price disagreement. The smelter has production capacity of 460,000 tonnes of aluminum per year, according to its website.

Pan American, 60 percent owned by BP, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.