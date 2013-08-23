FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2013 / 1:52 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina loses U.S. appeal in $1.33 bln bondholder fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Argentina on Friday lost its appeal of a U.S. judge’s order requiring that it pay $1.33 billion to bondholders that did not participate in two restructurings following the country’s historic $100 billion default more than a decade ago.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York marked a major victory for the so-called “holdout” bondholders, led by NML Capital Ltd, a unit of billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management.

The 2nd Circuit said enforcement of the injunctions would be stayed, pending resolution of an appeal of an earlier decision last year to the U.S. Supreme Court.

