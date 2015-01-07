FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina auto output slides 22 percent in 2014 from previous year
January 7, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina auto output slides 22 percent in 2014 from previous year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Auto production in Argentina slumped 22 percent in 2014, the ADEFA association of vehicle makers said on Wednesday because of stagnating economic growth under the weight of trade and currency controls and economic weakness abroad.

ADEFA said auto makers produced 617,329 vehicles in 2014 and reported a 17 percent slide in vehicle exports, which were stunted by anaemic growth in Argentina’s main trading partner, Brazil.

The auto sector’s performance underscores a steady decline in Argentina’s industrial output, which has fallen for the past 16 consecutive months in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

The South American country tightened controls on imports and restricted the amount of dollars available to companies after it defaulted on its debt in July. Car makers complained they had insufficient hard currency to meet production and sales targets.

ADEFA, which groups the 11 main auto makers, said companies in 2015 needed “certainty over the availability of foreign exchange to ensure a higher level of activity than in 2014.”

Leading firms operating in Argentina include General Motors , Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Peugeot SA and Renault SA.

ADEFA said it was premature to make forecasts for the first quarter of 2015, but said the industry would see similar production and sales figures if there was economic conditions remained stable. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Grant McCool)

