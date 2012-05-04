Argentine 'miracle baby' tiny but stable a month on

* Baby was found alive in morgue after declared stillborn

* Infant remains in serious but stable condition

RESISTENCIA, Chaco, May 4 (Reuters) - An Argentine baby who was mistakenly declared dead and whose parents found her breathing in the morgue 12 hours later has survived her first month of life, weighing in at just under 1 kilo (2.2 pounds).

Luz Milagros - whose middle name means miracles in Spanish - is still hospitalized and her condition is serious but stable. She is getting breast milk and slowly getting stronger, hospital officials in the northern Chaco province said.

“I‘m thankful that we are still here, day by day, and it’s been a month now,” the infant’s mother, Analia Bouter, said on Thursday.

“I talk to her, and then she starts to move. She hears well and knows who I am. I have a particular way of touching her so she knows who I am,” Bouter told reporters.

The baby was born prematurely, declared stillborn and sent to the morgue, where her parents pried open her coffin and discovered she was breathing.

When Luz Milagros was just under two weeks old, she stopped breathing and had to be revived by doctors. She is still using a respirator. (Reporting by Alejandro Ledesma; writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Todd Eastham)